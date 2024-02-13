IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From a "coatigan" to a "glotion," customers are loving these Amazon finds for February

  • Officials look for door to small plane that fell off midflight

    00:32

  • Shooting on NYC subway platform leaves 1 dead, 5 others injured

    00:29

  • Excitement builds as New Orleans prepares for Mardi Gras

    03:22

  • DoorDash, Uber, Lyft drivers to strike on Valentine's Day for fair pay

    02:41

  • Shipwreck dating back to 1940 found in Lake Superior

    00:23

  • Dashcam video shows deadly plane crash on Florida highway

    00:31

  • US makes new push for Israel-Hamas hostage and ceasefire deal

    02:23

  • Antisemitic material found at Lakewood Church shooter’s house

    02:37
  • Now Playing

    Trump calls for leadership changes at RNC

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Major winter storm slams the Northeast: What to know

    03:57

  • Here are the nominees for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

    00:52

  • TODAY launches speed-dating love event for Valentine's Day

    11:30

  • Should the day after the Super Bowl be a national holiday?

    03:28

  • Stingray with no male companion becomes mysteriously pregnant

    00:49

  • Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in car crash in Kenya

    00:24

  • King Charles seen in public for first time since cancer diagnosis

    02:25

  • Shooting erupts at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church, injuring 2

    02:03

  • Lloyd Austin transfers duties to deputy as he is hospitalized again

    01:57

  • Israeli forces pull off daring mission to rescue hostages

    02:00

  • Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman talks blacking out during Super Bowl win

    03:14

Trump calls for leadership changes at RNC

02:37

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Michael Whatley to head the Republican National Committee with daughter-in-law Lara Trump as co-chair. Current RNC chair Ronna McDaniel has faced pressure to step down. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Feb. 13, 2024

  • Officials look for door to small plane that fell off midflight

    00:32

  • Shooting on NYC subway platform leaves 1 dead, 5 others injured

    00:29

  • Excitement builds as New Orleans prepares for Mardi Gras

    03:22

  • DoorDash, Uber, Lyft drivers to strike on Valentine's Day for fair pay

    02:41

  • Shipwreck dating back to 1940 found in Lake Superior

    00:23

  • Dashcam video shows deadly plane crash on Florida highway

    00:31

  • US makes new push for Israel-Hamas hostage and ceasefire deal

    02:23

  • Antisemitic material found at Lakewood Church shooter’s house

    02:37
  • Now Playing

    Trump calls for leadership changes at RNC

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Major winter storm slams the Northeast: What to know

    03:57

  • Here are the nominees for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

    00:52

  • TODAY launches speed-dating love event for Valentine's Day

    11:30

  • Should the day after the Super Bowl be a national holiday?

    03:28

  • Stingray with no male companion becomes mysteriously pregnant

    00:49

  • Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in car crash in Kenya

    00:24

  • King Charles seen in public for first time since cancer diagnosis

    02:25

  • Shooting erupts at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church, injuring 2

    02:03

  • Lloyd Austin transfers duties to deputy as he is hospitalized again

    01:57

  • Israeli forces pull off daring mission to rescue hostages

    02:00

  • Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman talks blacking out during Super Bowl win

    03:14

Officials look for door to small plane that fell off midflight

Shooting on NYC subway platform leaves 1 dead, 5 others injured

Excitement builds as New Orleans prepares for Mardi Gras

DoorDash, Uber, Lyft drivers to strike on Valentine's Day for fair pay

Shipwreck dating back to 1940 found in Lake Superior

Dashcam video shows deadly plane crash on Florida highway

US makes new push for Israel-Hamas hostage and ceasefire deal

Antisemitic material found at Lakewood Church shooter’s house

Trump calls for leadership changes at RNC

Major winter storm slams the Northeast: What to know

Improve your strength and balance with these 5 moves

The anti-bride, babysitter chores, and other buzzy topics on today.com

Kathryn Newton talks bringing ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ to life

Looking for the best budgeting apps? Here are some top options

When is the right time to see a doctor when you don’t feel well?

Kawasaki, Dove and more buzzy ads from Super Bowl 58

Healthy and plant-based snacks for your Super Bowl party

See kittens compete in a showdown to predict Super Bowl winner

Valentine’s Day look book: Outfits for couples, galentines and more

Rachel Dratch talks Second City’s expansion to New York City

Hoda Kotb on explaining Travis Kelce-Andy Reid moment to her girls

Naz Perez plays a dating game with Hoda & Jenna

Pat McGrath talks Vogue, Taylor Swift music video, latest trends

Joe Locke talks making Broadway debut in 'Sweeney Todd'

Who will ABC choose as the Golden Bachelorette?

Hoda & Jenna put their Super Bowl knowledge to the test

Super Bowl-inspired cocktails everyone will love

Food, décor and more to elevate your Super Bowl party

Adrian Grenier on fatherhood, impact investing, 'Entourage' reunion

Hoda & Jenna weigh in on fun Super Bowl prop bets

Show love to all in your life with these Valentine’s Day gifts

Tailgate gadgets, accessories and more to prep for the big game

5 essential tips and products to elevate your self-care routine

Shop these essentials to relax and unwind, all up to 75% off

Affordable Valentine’s Day gifts: Sushi candy, travel pouch, more

Shop these gifts for your valentine — for $50 or less!

Get ready for spring with these top fashion items

Get discounted self-care items in Start TODAY Renew box

Refresh and recharge with this box of wellness and beauty goodies

Shop fashion, Valentine’s gifts, treats and more buzz-worthy items

Super Bowl-inspired cocktails everyone will love

Food, décor and more to elevate your Super Bowl party

Healthy and plant-based snacks for your Super Bowl party

Game day recipes: San Francisco and Kansas City-inspired snacks

Clam chowder and burnt ends sandwich: Get the recipes!

3 healthy alternatives to game day classics: Get the recipes

Martha Stewart cooks up a Super Bowl feast – get her recipes!

Super Bowl sweets: Mini pretzel cookies and quarterback bars

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with this seabass, fried rice recipe

Celebrate Lunar New Year with these two aromatic recipes