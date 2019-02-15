Politics

Trump plans national emergency to fund border wall

04:37

President Trump is poised to sign off on a deal passed by Congress that will avert another government shutdown and will declare a national emergency to pay for his border wall. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY.Feb. 15, 2019

  • Iran foreign minister: ‘Why should we trust President Trump?’

    01:18

  • William Barr sworn in as attorney general

    00:24

  • McCabe says DOJ discussed pushing Trump out of office

    03:02

  • Trump plans national emergency to fund border wall

    04:37

  • FEMA head Brock Long announces resignation

    00:33

  • Judge finds Paul Manafort lied to investigators in Mueller probe

    01:56

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All