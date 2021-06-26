Trump Organization braces for possible criminal charges next week

Multiple sources tell NBC News that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is expected to announce an indictment of former President Trump’s company as soon as next week. Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime CFO, is also potentially facing charges as prosecutors ramp up the pressure on him to cooperate with the broader probe against Trump. An attorney for the Trump Organization tells NBC News that they’ll plead not guilty and want the case dismissed. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports for Weekend TODAY.