Trump: Melania will hit the campaign trail ‘when it’s appropriate’
During an interview with incoming Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, former President Donald Trump says that former first lady Melania Trump will join him on the campaign trail “when it’s appropriate.” “I like to keep her away from it. It's so nasty and so mean,” he says. The same invitation for an interview was extended was President Joe Biden.Sept. 15, 2023
