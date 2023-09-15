Trump on Mar-a-Lago docs case: ‘We didn’t delete anything’

Trump: Melania will hit the campaign trail ‘when it’s appropriate’
Incoming Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker sits down with former President Donald Trump to discuss his legal troubles and the classified documents case related to Mar-a-Lago. The same invitation for an interview was extended was President Joe Biden.Sept. 15, 2023
