Trump offers new defense on why he didn’t return classified docs
Link copied
In his first interview since pleading not guilty to 37 criminal charges tied to his handling of classified material, former President Donald Trump delivered a new defense when asked why he didn't return classified documents subpoenaed by the Justice Department. “I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal things out,” he said. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY.June 20, 2023
