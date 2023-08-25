Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 vehicles due to acceleration risk
00:21
Inside the next step in Simone Biles’ historic comeback
03:14
Officials believe BTK killer is behind at least 2 cold cases
02:45
Maui County sues Hawaiian Electric Company, alleging negligence
03:01
Putin speaks out after plane crash that likely killed Wagner leader
02:31
Now Playing
Trump becomes first US president to have mug shot taken
07:01
UP NEXT
Caroline Wozniacki on her historic career and U.S. Open comeback
06:51
Where is Barbie Land? Neil deGrasse Tyson figured it out!
01:19
Neil deGrasse Tyson shares tips on how to stargaze
03:54
How educators are teaching science through skating and surfing
04:20
What is the future of remote work?
05:36
Get back into a routine with these helpful products
04:24
Teachers who held class after tornadoes get heartwarming surprise
05:58
Deployed dad surprises son on first day of school — in a costume!
01:03
Why Aug. 24 is the day most people call out sick to work
00:46
Caroline Wozniacki opens up about her return to tennis
03:48
Al Roker tests Neil deGrasse Tyson in weather-related space quiz
01:26
Neil deGrasse Tyson talks India landing on the moon’s south pole
02:57
Michael Oher accuses Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense
02:48
Mass shooting at famous biker bar in Los Angeles leaves 4 dead
01:38
Trump becomes first US president to have mug shot taken
07:01
Copied
Fulton County Jail in Georgia has released the mug shot of former President Donald Trump after he was arrested and booked on criminal charges Thursday, becoming the first U.S. president ever to have a mug shot taken. Now Trump is trying to use the unprecedented photo as a campaign fundraiser. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY, and Laura Jarrett and Kristen Welker join with analysis.Aug. 25, 2023
Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 vehicles due to acceleration risk
00:21
Inside the next step in Simone Biles’ historic comeback
03:14
Officials believe BTK killer is behind at least 2 cold cases
02:45
Maui County sues Hawaiian Electric Company, alleging negligence
03:01
Putin speaks out after plane crash that likely killed Wagner leader
02:31
Now Playing
Trump becomes first US president to have mug shot taken
07:01
UP NEXT
Caroline Wozniacki on her historic career and U.S. Open comeback
06:51
Where is Barbie Land? Neil deGrasse Tyson figured it out!
01:19
Neil deGrasse Tyson shares tips on how to stargaze
03:54
How educators are teaching science through skating and surfing
04:20
What is the future of remote work?
05:36
Get back into a routine with these helpful products
04:24
Teachers who held class after tornadoes get heartwarming surprise
05:58
Deployed dad surprises son on first day of school — in a costume!
01:03
Why Aug. 24 is the day most people call out sick to work
00:46
Caroline Wozniacki opens up about her return to tennis
03:48
Al Roker tests Neil deGrasse Tyson in weather-related space quiz
01:26
Neil deGrasse Tyson talks India landing on the moon’s south pole
02:57
Michael Oher accuses Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense
02:48
Mass shooting at famous biker bar in Los Angeles leaves 4 dead