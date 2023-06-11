Trump makes first public appearance since indictment

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Sydney Sweeney on new film ‘Reality’ and love for Ford Broncos08:00
Violins from the Holocaust become symbols of hope03:30
Bear breaks in and eats 60 cupcakes at Connecticut bakery01:46
Companies face backlash for LGBTQ support in online culture war04:59
Sunday Mug Shots: Fans cruise through canals of Venice, Italy01:50
Joran van der Sloot moved to new prison ahead extradition to U.S.00:38
India train disaster: Signal error likely caused accident, official says00:27
Chuck Todd on Biden and McCarthy’s bipartisan debt ceiling deal02:01
GOP’s top presidential hopefuls appear in Iowa with Trump absent02:03
Chinese warship has close call with U.S. destroyer in Taiwan Strait03:14
Melissa McCarthy on playing Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ remake08:19
History Flight group searches for lost veterans’ remains03:38
Remembering Rick Hoyt, inspiring advocate for disabled athletes02:18
Michael Block lives out PGA dream in fairytale story03:39
Navy veteran celebrates being cancer free with Sunday Mug Shots01:51
Debt ceiling crisis highlights growing partisan divide in U.S.04:16
VP Harris makes history with West Point commencement address00:53
Russia launches large-scale drone attack against Ukraine’s Kyiv01:24
Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton01:54
Biden and McCarthy reach tentative deal to lift U.S.’ debt ceiling02:59
Trump makes first public appearance since indictment02:52
Former President Trump took the stage at a pair of campaign events just days after the historic indictment against him. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for Sunday TODAY.June 11, 2023
UP NEXT
Sydney Sweeney on new film ‘Reality’ and love for Ford Broncos08:00
Violins from the Holocaust become symbols of hope03:30
Bear breaks in and eats 60 cupcakes at Connecticut bakery01:46
Companies face backlash for LGBTQ support in online culture war04:59
Sunday Mug Shots: Fans cruise through canals of Venice, Italy01:50
Joran van der Sloot moved to new prison ahead extradition to U.S.00:38
India train disaster: Signal error likely caused accident, official says00:27
Chuck Todd on Biden and McCarthy’s bipartisan debt ceiling deal02:01
GOP’s top presidential hopefuls appear in Iowa with Trump absent02:03
Chinese warship has close call with U.S. destroyer in Taiwan Strait03:14
Melissa McCarthy on playing Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ remake08:19
History Flight group searches for lost veterans’ remains03:38
Remembering Rick Hoyt, inspiring advocate for disabled athletes02:18
Michael Block lives out PGA dream in fairytale story03:39
Navy veteran celebrates being cancer free with Sunday Mug Shots01:51
Debt ceiling crisis highlights growing partisan divide in U.S.04:16
VP Harris makes history with West Point commencement address00:53
Russia launches large-scale drone attack against Ukraine’s Kyiv01:24
Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton01:54
Biden and McCarthy reach tentative deal to lift U.S.’ debt ceiling02:59