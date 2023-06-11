IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump makes first public appearance since indictment

02:52

Former President Trump took the stage at a pair of campaign events just days after the historic indictment against him. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for Sunday TODAY.June 11, 2023

