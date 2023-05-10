A look at NASA’s new mission to explore the Earth’s oceans
Widow who wrote book on grief charged with husband’s murder
Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors
Migrant crossings set to surge as Title 42 deadline nears
Debt limit negotiations fail but talks set to continue
E. Jean Carroll on Trump verdict: ‘I’m overwhelmed with joy’
Jury finds Trump liable in E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case
New Orleans program empowers Black men to become teachers
AI-generated phone calls and other scams to look out for
See TODAY surprise teacher with help from Pittsburgh Steelers
FDA weighs sale of over-the-counter birth control pill
Manhunt underway for 2 escaped prisoners in Philadelphia
Not so happy returns: Retailers tighten refund policies
Tiger Woods’ ex alleges sexual harassment ahead of court hearing
What a missing 8-year-old camper did to help rescuers find him
Putin hosts scaled-back Victory Day parade in Moscow
White House set for high stakes debt limit negotiations
Disturbing new details on Texas mall shooter come into view
Texas bus stop crash survivor speaks out: ‘My dreams are broken’
How to kickstart a healthy lifestyle from Start TODAY members and fitness experts
Jury finds Trump liable in E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case
02:15
Former President Donald Trump has been found liable by a federal jury for sexual abuse and defamation in the E. Jean Carroll civil trial and has been ordered to pay her more than $5 million. The jury found Trump not liable for rape. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.May 10, 2023
