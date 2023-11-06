IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump leads Biden in 5 battleground states, new poll shows

02:54

With less than a year to go until the 2024 presidential election, a new poll by the New York Times and Siena College shows Trump leading Biden in five of the six most important battleground states. NBC’s Hallie Jackson breaks down the numbers for TODAY.Nov. 6, 2023

