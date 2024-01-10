Trump lawyers make case for immunity in 2020 election case

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer
Former President Donald Trump appeared at a high-stakes court hearing as his legal team argued that he is immune from criminal prosecution for anything he did while in office. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.Jan. 10, 2024
