Hoda Kotb announces her newest book: ‘Hope is a Rainbow’
06:30
Fur real? China zoo officials say bear is not a human in a costume
02:29
Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+
00:28
Police search for teenage suspect in fatal Brooklyn stabbing
00:36
Now Playing
Trump lawyer after third indictment: ‘We’re going to win’
05:02
UP NEXT
Caroline Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg honor JFK rescue during WWII
03:22
Prosecutors in Gilgo Beach murders case reveal new evidence
02:03
Driver in stolen car injures 10 people while fleeing police in NYC
00:31
Here is what the new charges against Trump mean
04:24
Saving secrets for August, from bedding to snow blowers
04:32
Fran Drescher on future of SAG strikes: 'I don't have a crystal ball'
05:37
How the summer program AI4ALL is helping reshape the future
02:33
How to secondhand shop for back-to-school supplies
05:35
Judy Blume on 'Summer Sisters,' love of reading, fan connections
05:00
China zoo denies that sun bear is a human in a costume
01:20
Gilgo Beach suspect's wife: Family treated 'like animals' during investigation
00:49
Damar Hamlin has first padded practice since cardiac arrest
02:23
Remembering the life of Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens
03:10
Hunter Biden’s former business partner testifies to House panel
01:25
Trump says an indictment 'will be coming out any day now'
02:05
Trump lawyer after third indictment: ‘We’re going to win’
05:02
Copied
John Lauro, one of Donald Trump’s defense attorneys, speaks out on TODAY about the new indictment on four charges by a federal grand jury against the former president in the 2020 election investigation.Aug. 2, 2023
Hoda Kotb announces her newest book: ‘Hope is a Rainbow’
06:30
Fur real? China zoo officials say bear is not a human in a costume
02:29
Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+
00:28
Police search for teenage suspect in fatal Brooklyn stabbing
00:36
Now Playing
Trump lawyer after third indictment: ‘We’re going to win’
05:02
UP NEXT
Caroline Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg honor JFK rescue during WWII
03:22
Prosecutors in Gilgo Beach murders case reveal new evidence
02:03
Driver in stolen car injures 10 people while fleeing police in NYC
00:31
Here is what the new charges against Trump mean
04:24
Saving secrets for August, from bedding to snow blowers
04:32
Fran Drescher on future of SAG strikes: 'I don't have a crystal ball'
05:37
How the summer program AI4ALL is helping reshape the future
02:33
How to secondhand shop for back-to-school supplies
05:35
Judy Blume on 'Summer Sisters,' love of reading, fan connections
05:00
China zoo denies that sun bear is a human in a costume
01:20
Gilgo Beach suspect's wife: Family treated 'like animals' during investigation
00:49
Damar Hamlin has first padded practice since cardiac arrest
02:23
Remembering the life of Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens
03:10
Hunter Biden’s former business partner testifies to House panel
01:25
Trump says an indictment 'will be coming out any day now'