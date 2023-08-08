IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These tried-and-true Amazon fashion essentials are editor-approved and under $40

  • Schools across US forced to get creative amid teacher shortage

    03:09

  • Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dies at 57 after ALS battle

    02:34

  • Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion

    00:49

  • Popular NY beach shut down after apparent shark attack

    02:00

  • Ukraine officials reveal thwarted plot to kill Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Trump lashes out at special counsel over new protective order

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    Violent storms unleash heavy rain, strong winds on East Coast

    03:01

  • Simple ways to build a healthier, better lifestyle | Start TODAY

    24:24

  • Georgia mom charged in alleged plot to kill husband

    02:27

  • Hayley Arceneaux talks new book, journey to space, and message of hope

    04:16

  • Firsthand look at what it's like to live in a lighthouse

    04:59

  • Bella Hadid opens up about painful battle with Lyme disease

    04:58

  • Florida boater missing for 2 days rescued as ship was sinking

    00:47

  • Simone Biles dazzles in first return to competition in 2 years

    07:08

  • USA knocked out of Women’s World Cup by less than an inch

    02:36

  • Massive explosion rocks Texas paint plant

    00:27

  • Two firefighter helicopters collide over California, killing three

    00:39

  • Torrential rain, large hail move east after wild weekend weather

    03:10

  • ‘Wizard of Oz’ munchkin actor Betty Ann Bruno dies at 91

    02:09

  • How 1 man is making waves to rid plastics from the oceans

    03:01

Trump lashes out at special counsel over new protective order

02:00

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump responded late Monday to a court request by federal prosecutors, which is aimed at toning down rhetoric over the 2020 election probe and keeping shared evidence secret until trial. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for TODAY.Aug. 8, 2023

  • Schools across US forced to get creative amid teacher shortage

    03:09

  • Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dies at 57 after ALS battle

    02:34

  • Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion

    00:49

  • Popular NY beach shut down after apparent shark attack

    02:00

  • Ukraine officials reveal thwarted plot to kill Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Trump lashes out at special counsel over new protective order

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    Violent storms unleash heavy rain, strong winds on East Coast

    03:01

  • Simple ways to build a healthier, better lifestyle | Start TODAY

    24:24

  • Georgia mom charged in alleged plot to kill husband

    02:27

  • Hayley Arceneaux talks new book, journey to space, and message of hope

    04:16

  • Firsthand look at what it's like to live in a lighthouse

    04:59

  • Bella Hadid opens up about painful battle with Lyme disease

    04:58

  • Florida boater missing for 2 days rescued as ship was sinking

    00:47

  • Simone Biles dazzles in first return to competition in 2 years

    07:08

  • USA knocked out of Women’s World Cup by less than an inch

    02:36

  • Massive explosion rocks Texas paint plant

    00:27

  • Two firefighter helicopters collide over California, killing three

    00:39

  • Torrential rain, large hail move east after wild weekend weather

    03:10

  • ‘Wizard of Oz’ munchkin actor Betty Ann Bruno dies at 91

    02:09

  • How 1 man is making waves to rid plastics from the oceans

    03:01

Violent storms unleash heavy rain, strong winds on East Coast

Trump lashes out at special counsel over new protective order

Ukraine officials reveal thwarted plot to kill Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Popular NY beach shut down after apparent shark attack

Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion

Pumpkin spice is already coming back — earlier than usual!

Schools across US forced to get creative amid teacher shortage

Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dies at 57 after ALS battle

Jenna shares the funny story behind her engagement

Who is Bobbi Althoff? Meet the influencer-turned-viral-podcaster

Jill Martin on journey after cancer diagnosis: 'It just sucks'

Ideas for styling a jean jacket from the beach to the office

Am I ready to adopt a pet? 3 things to consider

Shop Dolly Parton’s coconut cake mix, coconut floss and more!

Make home DIY projects easy with these tips

Meet the couple traveling to eat at every diner in New Jersey

How to stay safe from summertime bug bites

Luminous nail polish, foot scrubber, more: Shop these fun products

WWE's Cody Rhodes talks new documentary, father Dusty, more

Get the inside scoop of ice cream business Van Leeuwen

Jenna shares the funny story behind her engagement

Who is Bobbi Althoff? Meet the influencer-turned-viral-podcaster

How to style closet staples with the latest back-to-school trends

Meet Ally Love’s dance mentor and inspiration

Watch the ‘And Just Like That’ scene that shocked social media

Justin Sylvester on why his upcoming 37th birthday is monumental

TODAY celebrates Hoda's birthday with a Ritz cracker cake

David Suh teaches Hoda & Jenna how to pose for photos

Armen Adamjan shares hacks for around the house this summer

Bobby Flay makes seared scallops with avocado corn relish

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Bobby Flay makes seared scallops with avocado corn relish

Try these two breakfast recipes that you can make in a muffin tin

Bobby Flay gives simple solutions for summer grilling

Bobby Flay’s grilled chicken with honey mustard glaze: Get the recipe!

Stuffed mushrooms and escarole & beans: Get the recipes!

Diavola and clam pizzas with homemade dough: Get the recipes!

Meet the two best friends behind Daphane Limoncello

Strip steak and crispy okra: Get the recipes!

Anytime shortcakes with peaches and cream: Get the recipe!

Cooking with Cal: Grilled kielbasa with honey mustard