Should teenagers be taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?
Travis and Jason Kelce release video addressing parade shooting
Capital One to buy Discover Financial in $35 billion deal
Julian Assange lawyers launch another bid to avoid extradition
Alexei Navalny’s widow says 'we will find out' how he died
Informant who lied to the FBI about Hunter Biden to appear in court
Nikki Haley says Trump is ‘weak in the knees’ for Russia
Unrelenting storms bring heavy rain and floods to California
I don’t like my boyfriend’s friends. Should I say something?
How Power Plus Wellness is making exercise more inclusive
How Belle da Costa Greene became director of The Morgan Library
National average for gas prices spikes 11 cents to $3.28 a gallon
‘Vision’ problem? Why some are returning their Apple headset
Fatal shootings at University of Colorado dorm rocks campus
Joel Osteen overcome with emotion at first service since shooting
Hundreds detained in Russia at events honoring Alexei Navalny
Trump calls civil fraud trial a ‘sham case’ after $355 million fine
3 first responders killed in Minnesota during domestic violence call
Heavy rain, whipping winds wreak havoc in the West
Dr. Brooke Ellison, disability rights advocate, dies at 45
Nikki Haley says Trump is ‘weak in the knees’ for Russia
02:02
With four days to go until the South Carolina primary, Nikki Haley is fighting an uphill battle against Donald Trump on her own turf, arguing Republicans will be doomed in November if he gets the nomination. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Feb. 20, 2024
