Hoda Kotb announces her newest book: ‘Hope is a Rainbow’
Fur real? China zoo officials say bear is not a human in a costume
Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+
Police search for teenage suspect in fatal Brooklyn stabbing
Trump lawyer after third indictment: ‘We’re going to win’
Caroline Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg honor JFK rescue during WWII
Prosecutors in Gilgo Beach murders case reveal new evidence
Driver in stolen car injures 10 people while fleeing police in NYC
Here is what the new charges against Trump mean
04:24
Saving secrets for August, from bedding to snow blowers
Fran Drescher on future of SAG strikes: 'I don't have a crystal ball'
How the summer program AI4ALL is helping reshape the future
How to secondhand shop for back-to-school supplies
Judy Blume on 'Summer Sisters,' love of reading, fan connections
China zoo denies that sun bear is a human in a costume
Gilgo Beach suspect's wife: Family treated 'like animals' during investigation
Damar Hamlin has first padded practice since cardiac arrest
Remembering the life of Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens
Hunter Biden’s former business partner testifies to House panel
Trump says an indictment 'will be coming out any day now'
Here is what the new charges against Trump mean
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on four charges in a federal probe, accusing him of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election as he is runs for second term in the 2024 election. NBC’s Kristen Welker and Laura Jarrett provide analysis for TODAY on the new developments.Aug. 2, 2023
