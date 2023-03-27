IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Trump holds rally, lashes out at DA amid possible indictment

02:22

Donald Trump held a rally in Waco, Texas, over the weekend and lashed out at Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg who’s developing a criminal case against the former president. A grand jury could decide soon if there is enough evidence to charge him with crimes related to a 2016 hush money payment. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.March 27, 2023

