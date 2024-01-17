Active-duty US Air Force officer crowned 2024 Miss America
After a landslide victory in the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump has set his sights on the first-in-the-nation primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday. This comes as Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the race after coming in fourth, endorsed Trump for president. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2024
Trump sets sights on New Hampshire for first-in-the-nation primary
