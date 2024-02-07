IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Federal court rules Trump is not immune in 2020 election case

02:02

In a major legal blow for Donald Trump, a federal appeals court has ruled that the former president is not immune to charges of plotting to overturn results of the 2020 election. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.Feb. 7, 2024

