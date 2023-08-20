IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump has 5 days to turn himself in to Georgia authorities

The first Republican debate in the 2024 presidential race is just a few days away as the current GOP frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, has until Friday to turn himself in and appear in court over the indictment for the 2020 election interference in Georgia. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports for Sunday TODAY.Aug. 20, 2023

