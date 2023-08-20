Brendan Fraser on ‘The Whale’ and life away from the spotlight
07:45
Star-studded Taylor Swift fans jam it out at Era’s Tour concert
04:30
Couple helps drive diversity into world of classical music
03:01
Rhoda Karpatkin, longtime leader of Consumer Reports, dies at 93
02:21
Boy takes Sunday Mug Shot in Venice on summer break
01:30
What’s behind the increased shark sightings this summer?
04:42
4 dead after house explosion destroys 3 homes in Pennsylvania
00:19
How will potential criminal trials affect voters in the 2024 election?
02:25
Trump visits Iowa State Fair as Georgia indictment looms
01:35
Thousands displaced on Maui in need of food and shelter
02:16
Hawaii’s Maui fire now the deadliest in modern US history
02:48
Inside the economic power of Taylor Swift
05:00
3-year-old pumps herself up to plunge into lake
04:23
Ladies enjoy a nighttime safari in Botswana in Sunday Mug Shot
01:35
Simone Biles returns to competition for 1st time since Tokyo Olympics
02:05
Top GOP candidates take aim at Trump
02:20
Trump’s legal team faces deadline to respond to protective order
01:44
Ukraine says Russia bombed blood transfusion center
00:16
NYC teen charged with hate crime in killing of gay man
00:27
How 1 man is making waves to rid plastics from the oceans
03:01
Trump has 5 days to turn himself in to Georgia authorities
01:31
Copied
Create your free profile or log in to save this video
The first Republican debate in the 2024 presidential race is just a few days away as the current GOP frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, has until Friday to turn himself in and appear in court over the indictment for the 2020 election interference in Georgia. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports for Sunday TODAY.Aug. 20, 2023
UP NEXT
Brendan Fraser on ‘The Whale’ and life away from the spotlight
07:45
Star-studded Taylor Swift fans jam it out at Era’s Tour concert
04:30
Couple helps drive diversity into world of classical music
03:01
Rhoda Karpatkin, longtime leader of Consumer Reports, dies at 93
02:21
Boy takes Sunday Mug Shot in Venice on summer break
01:30
What’s behind the increased shark sightings this summer?
04:42
4 dead after house explosion destroys 3 homes in Pennsylvania
00:19
How will potential criminal trials affect voters in the 2024 election?
02:25
Trump visits Iowa State Fair as Georgia indictment looms
01:35
Thousands displaced on Maui in need of food and shelter
02:16
Hawaii’s Maui fire now the deadliest in modern US history
02:48
Inside the economic power of Taylor Swift
05:00
3-year-old pumps herself up to plunge into lake
04:23
Ladies enjoy a nighttime safari in Botswana in Sunday Mug Shot
01:35
Simone Biles returns to competition for 1st time since Tokyo Olympics
02:05
Top GOP candidates take aim at Trump
02:20
Trump’s legal team faces deadline to respond to protective order
01:44
Ukraine says Russia bombed blood transfusion center
00:16
NYC teen charged with hate crime in killing of gay man
00:27
How 1 man is making waves to rid plastics from the oceans