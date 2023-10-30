IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna's November book pick is a 'dazzling' international debut

  • Should I tell my friend that I went on a date with her brother?

    03:40

  • Halloween safety for children and adults

    04:04

  • Food becomes therapy at Maine restaurant The Lost Kitchen

    04:37

  • How this LA Chargers rookie is repaying his mom for her sacrifices

    03:38

  • ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ breaks weekend box office records

    01:09

  • Everything you need to know for a safe night of trick-or-treating

    08:19

  • A look back at favorite moments of Matthew Perry on TODAY

    03:08

  • Lead in WanaBana fruit puree pouches triggers urgent recall

    00:34
  • Now Playing

    Judge reinstates Trump gag order in Jan. 6 federal case

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    New fear for hostages as Israel’s ground offensive escalates

    02:07

  • New details emerge on death of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

    05:39

  • Fans flock to ‘Friends’ apartment in NYC in tribute to Matthew Perry

    00:21

  • UAW reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, expands strike at GM

    01:05

  • Trump leads Republican rivals but Nikki Haley surges: Poll

    02:59

  • New details emerge on Maine gunman; moving vigil held for victims

    02:05

  • Officials see uptick in anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim incidents

    02:30

  • Israel steps up Gaza ground attack, millions of Palestinians trapped

    02:55

  • School districts aim to address teacher shortage through affordable housing

    03:19

  • Bertie Bowman, the longest-serving Black congressional staffer, dies at 92

    02:09

  • United Auto Workers reach tentative agreement with Stellantis

    00:29

Judge reinstates Trump gag order in Jan. 6 federal case

00:32

A judge reinstated the gag order on former President Donald Trump in the federal case that charges him with trying to overturn the 2020 election results. The order prohibits him from making statements about potential witnesses or critical remarks about prosecutors and court staff.Oct. 30, 2023

  • Should I tell my friend that I went on a date with her brother?

    03:40

  • Halloween safety for children and adults

    04:04

  • Food becomes therapy at Maine restaurant The Lost Kitchen

    04:37

  • How this LA Chargers rookie is repaying his mom for her sacrifices

    03:38

  • ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ breaks weekend box office records

    01:09

  • Everything you need to know for a safe night of trick-or-treating

    08:19

  • A look back at favorite moments of Matthew Perry on TODAY

    03:08

  • Lead in WanaBana fruit puree pouches triggers urgent recall

    00:34
  • Now Playing

    Judge reinstates Trump gag order in Jan. 6 federal case

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    New fear for hostages as Israel’s ground offensive escalates

    02:07

  • New details emerge on death of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

    05:39

  • Fans flock to ‘Friends’ apartment in NYC in tribute to Matthew Perry

    00:21

  • UAW reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, expands strike at GM

    01:05

  • Trump leads Republican rivals but Nikki Haley surges: Poll

    02:59

  • New details emerge on Maine gunman; moving vigil held for victims

    02:05

  • Officials see uptick in anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim incidents

    02:30

  • Israel steps up Gaza ground attack, millions of Palestinians trapped

    02:55

  • School districts aim to address teacher shortage through affordable housing

    03:19

  • Bertie Bowman, the longest-serving Black congressional staffer, dies at 92

    02:09

  • United Auto Workers reach tentative agreement with Stellantis

    00:29

Israel steps up Gaza ground attack, millions of Palestinians trapped

Officials see uptick in anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim incidents

New details emerge on Maine gunman; moving vigil held for victims

Trump leads Republican rivals but Nikki Haley surges: Poll

New details emerge on death of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

A look back at favorite moments of Matthew Perry on TODAY

Should I tell my friend that I went on a date with her brother?

Hoda & Jenna share pics of their family Halloween costumes

Easy ways to add cross training to your walking routine

6 spooky movies and shows to watch this Halloween

Easy ways to add cross training to your walking routine

6 spooky movies and shows to watch this Halloween

4 creative last-minute Halloween costumes you can make at home

Sheinelle Jones runs with Kate Mackz, ‘The Running Interviewer’

Halloween safety for children and adults

Festive Halloween drink recipes for adults and kids

Your Halloween candy questions answered

These are the must-have toys for kids this holiday

Journalist David Bloom's widow talks blood clot awareness

Pet health: Tips for Halloween, cold weather, and more

Should I tell my friend that I went on a date with her brother?

Hoda & Jenna share pics of their family Halloween costumes

Scary entertainment: What to watch Halloween 2023

It's not too late: Last-minute Halloween costume ideas

Jacques Torres shows how to make chocolate Halloween treats

Jim Gaffigan talks touring with Jerry Seinfeld, raising teens, more

Is it ok to ask neighbor to tone down Halloween lawn display?

Hoda and Jenna share hilarious stories of being ‘shushed’ on flights

Hoda and Jenna share how they embarrass their kids

Jenna shares self-care products inspired by ‘How to Say Babylon’

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Food becomes therapy at Maine restaurant The Lost Kitchen

Festive Halloween drink recipes for adults and kids

Chicago-style beef sandwiches, beer-braised tacos: Get the recipes

Try these Halloween-themed drinks and treats for a spooky party

How to get 3 easy weeknight meals from 1 rotisserie chicken

Try this simple recipe for a Southern spin on peppery steak Diane

Try this crispy chicken cutlet with a savory woodland salad

Ree Drummond shares 2 oven-baked pasta recipes

Inside Joyva’s family-owned candy factory that spans generations

Pasta with rustic oven meatballs: Get Ree Drummond’s recipe!