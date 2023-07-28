IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trying to keep cool in the heat? 7 genius solutions that don't require AC

Trump faces new charges in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

Former President Donald Trump is facing three new criminal charges related to his handling of highly classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. These were made public in an updated indictment filed by the special prosecutor on Thursday. NBC's Garrett Haake reports and Laura Jarrett provides analysis for TODAY.July 28, 2023

