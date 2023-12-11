IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump expands lead in in new poll previewing Iowa caucuses

02:22

A new poll from the Des Moines Register, NBC News and Mediacom is shedding light on former President Donald Trump’s lead ahead of the Iowa caucuses as Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley compete for a distant second place. MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki breaks down the results on TODAY.Dec. 11, 2023

