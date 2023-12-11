Trump expands lead in in new poll previewing Iowa caucuses

Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned
A new poll from the Des Moines Register, NBC News and Mediacom is shedding light on former President Donald Trump’s lead ahead of the Iowa caucuses as Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley compete for a distant second place. MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki breaks down the results on TODAY.Dec. 11, 2023
