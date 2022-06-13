IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Second Jan. 6th hearing Monday to focus on Trump election lies

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Senators reach bipartisan deal on new gun legislation

    02:28

  • 6th grader gets emotional first birthday surprise after being adopted

    01:19

  • Disney responds after employee spoils couple’s fairytale proposal

    04:37

  • Remembering Lee Klein: Crusader who helped children with cancer

    02:08

  • ‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board

    03:48

  • John Grisham opens up about the inspiration behind his writing

    08:21

  • Can emotional testimony from Uvalde survivors propel gun laws?

    04:46

  • LIV Golf tournament concludes after stirring up major controversy

    02:35

  • Idaho Pride festival: Dozens arrested on conspiracy to riot

    01:13

  • Will the Jan. 6th hearings resonate with the average American?

    02:13

  • Day 2 of the Jan. 6th hearing to focus on Trump’s ‘big lie’

    02:15

  • Gas price averages hit $5 a gallon while inflation climbs to 40-year high

    02:28

  • Librarian donates book fair money to school destroyed by flooding

    07:14

  • What is the 'hot messy aunt' trend? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    02:29

  • Two M&M factory workers rescued after falling into chocolate tank

    00:21

  • Colorado police ask residents to stop taking selfies with wild moose

    00:34

  • Officer charged with second-degree murder of Patrick Lyoya

    00:30

  • 2 more flights carrying baby formula arrive in US

    00:24

  • Mysterious human-like creature spotted at Texas zoo

    01:19

TODAY

Second Jan. 6th hearing Monday to focus on Trump election lies

02:50

The January 6th committee will hold its second hearing Monday morning, focusing on former President Donald Trump’s so-called “big lie.” The two panels of witnesses will include the president’s former campaign manager Bill Stepien and former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY.June 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Second Jan. 6th hearing Monday to focus on Trump election lies

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Senators reach bipartisan deal on new gun legislation

    02:28

  • 6th grader gets emotional first birthday surprise after being adopted

    01:19

  • Disney responds after employee spoils couple’s fairytale proposal

    04:37

  • Remembering Lee Klein: Crusader who helped children with cancer

    02:08

  • ‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board

    03:48

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All