Politics

President Trump draws controversy with Thanksgiving message

President Trump spoke out on a number of issues on Thanksgiving, including his sparring with Supreme Court Justice John Roberts and America’s relations with Saudi Arabia after the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports.Nov. 23, 2018

  • JFK assassination: 55 years later, new documents released

    03:48

  • President Trump draws controversy with Thanksgiving message

    02:44

  • Thanksgiving meals being prepped for US troops at the border

    01:28

  • What’s next for the Clintons after the ‘The Clinton Affair’?

    02:24

  • Chief Justice John Roberts hit back at President Trump in rare rebuke

    02:42

  • ‘The Clinton Affair’ wraps up, sparking new conversation

    03:54

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All