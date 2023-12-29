Burnt roll? Pregnancy announcement goes over husband’s head
01:11
Gypsy Rose Blanchard spotted in public after prison release
02:24
2023 in memoriam: Remembering the remarkable lives lost
03:53
People are rushing to the altar to get married on 12/31/23
02:35
Demolition of Idaho murder house met with mixed reactions
02:47
New Year's travel rush gets underway with all eyes on the weather
03:01
Security ramps up for New Year’s Eve celebrations
02:02
Mortgage rates fall for 9th week — here’s what it means for buyers
01:41
Russia launches more than 120 missiles toward Ukraine, killing 7
00:27
6 Americans still presumed captive in Gaza as fighting rages on
02:24
Rogue waves slam California beach, knocking down onlookers
00:41
Now Playing
Maine’s secretary of state disqualifies Trump from ballot
02:53
UP NEXT
Here are 24 of the hottest travel trends and places to visit in 2024
03:32
Nikki Haley under fire for response about cause of Civil War
01:42
How the Endangered Species Act saved America’s most iconic bird
03:22
Plane dips and bounces during bumpy landing at Heathrow airport
00:26
What to expect when buying a car in 2024
03:11
Powerball jackpot soars to $760 million after no winner
00:33
Idaho murder site to be demolished despite pleas from family
05:41
Israel warns of clash with Hezbollah at border with Lebanon
02:04
Maine’s secretary of state disqualifies Trump from ballot
02:53
Create your free profile or log in to save this video
Copied
Copied
Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows ruled that Donald Trump was in violation of the 14th Amendment because of his actions of Jan. 6 and therefore ineligible to run for president. His name will appear on the ballot while the court process plays out and appeals are made. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Dec. 29, 2023
Burnt roll? Pregnancy announcement goes over husband’s head
01:11
Gypsy Rose Blanchard spotted in public after prison release
02:24
2023 in memoriam: Remembering the remarkable lives lost
03:53
People are rushing to the altar to get married on 12/31/23
02:35
Demolition of Idaho murder house met with mixed reactions
02:47
New Year's travel rush gets underway with all eyes on the weather
03:01
Security ramps up for New Year’s Eve celebrations
02:02
Mortgage rates fall for 9th week — here’s what it means for buyers
01:41
Russia launches more than 120 missiles toward Ukraine, killing 7
00:27
6 Americans still presumed captive in Gaza as fighting rages on
02:24
Rogue waves slam California beach, knocking down onlookers
00:41
Now Playing
Maine’s secretary of state disqualifies Trump from ballot
02:53
UP NEXT
Here are 24 of the hottest travel trends and places to visit in 2024
03:32
Nikki Haley under fire for response about cause of Civil War
01:42
How the Endangered Species Act saved America’s most iconic bird
03:22
Plane dips and bounces during bumpy landing at Heathrow airport
00:26
What to expect when buying a car in 2024
03:11
Powerball jackpot soars to $760 million after no winner
00:33
Idaho murder site to be demolished despite pleas from family
05:41
Israel warns of clash with Hezbollah at border with Lebanon