Maine’s secretary of state disqualifies Trump from ballot

Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows ruled that Donald Trump was in violation of the 14th Amendment because of his actions of Jan. 6 and therefore ineligible to run for president. His name will appear on the ballot while the court process plays out and appeals are made. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Dec. 29, 2023

