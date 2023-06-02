Trump reacts to audio of him acknowledging he kept classified docs
Former President Donald Trump was defiant when asked about audio recordings the special counsel has of him in which he acknowledges on tape he kept classified documents after leaving office. “I don't know anything about it. All I know is this: Everything I did was right,” he says. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.June 2, 2023
