IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dwayne Wade opens up on life, legacy, and Hall of Fame

    05:29

  • Nordstrom in Los Angeles ransacked by mob of nearly 50 people

    00:30

  • Home explosion in Pennsylvania leaves 5 dead

    02:05

  • Parents scramble as nationwide school bus driver shortage persists

    02:31

  • Did Australian woman intentionally serve poisonous mushrooms?

    02:29

  • Video shows pilots ejecting right before crash at Michigan air show

    00:51

  • Police raid on small newspaper triggers questions over legality

    01:39
  • Now Playing

    Trump campaigns in Iowa as he faces likely fourth indictment

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    Hawaii official: Our focus is on the needs of the people of Maui

    03:04

  • Maui residents return to devastated areas as death toll climbs

    02:50

  • Meet the 16-year-old pickleball phenom who defies the stereotypes

    03:18

  • Rhoda Karpatkin, longtime leader of Consumer Reports, dies at 93

    02:21

  • Couple helps drive diversity into world of classical music

    03:01

  • What’s behind the increased shark sightings this summer?

    04:42

  • Damar Hamlin plays first NFL game since cardiac arrest on field

    00:29

  • How will potential criminal trials affect voters in the 2024 election?

    02:25

  • Trump visits Iowa State Fair as Georgia indictment looms

    01:35

  • Thousands displaced on Maui in need of food and shelter

    02:16

  • Hawaii’s Maui fire now the deadliest in modern US history

    02:48

  • From 1996: Meet the man who invented a wearable computer

    03:27

Trump campaigns in Iowa as he faces likely fourth indictment

05:41

Many of the Republican hopefuls visited the Iowa State Fair — including Donald Trump, ahead of a week expected to be dominated by the legal troubles that surround former President. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports and senior legal analyst Laura Jarrett provides insight for TODAY.Aug. 14, 2023

  • Dwayne Wade opens up on life, legacy, and Hall of Fame

    05:29

  • Nordstrom in Los Angeles ransacked by mob of nearly 50 people

    00:30

  • Home explosion in Pennsylvania leaves 5 dead

    02:05

  • Parents scramble as nationwide school bus driver shortage persists

    02:31

  • Did Australian woman intentionally serve poisonous mushrooms?

    02:29

  • Video shows pilots ejecting right before crash at Michigan air show

    00:51

  • Police raid on small newspaper triggers questions over legality

    01:39
  • Now Playing

    Trump campaigns in Iowa as he faces likely fourth indictment

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    Hawaii official: Our focus is on the needs of the people of Maui

    03:04

  • Maui residents return to devastated areas as death toll climbs

    02:50

  • Meet the 16-year-old pickleball phenom who defies the stereotypes

    03:18

  • Rhoda Karpatkin, longtime leader of Consumer Reports, dies at 93

    02:21

  • Couple helps drive diversity into world of classical music

    03:01

  • What’s behind the increased shark sightings this summer?

    04:42

  • Damar Hamlin plays first NFL game since cardiac arrest on field

    00:29

  • How will potential criminal trials affect voters in the 2024 election?

    02:25

  • Trump visits Iowa State Fair as Georgia indictment looms

    01:35

  • Thousands displaced on Maui in need of food and shelter

    02:16

  • Hawaii’s Maui fire now the deadliest in modern US history

    02:48

  • From 1996: Meet the man who invented a wearable computer

    03:27

Maui residents return to devastated areas as death toll climbs

Hawaii official: Our focus is on the needs of the people of Maui

Trump campaigns in Iowa as he faces likely fourth indictment

Police raid on small newspaper triggers questions over legality

Video shows pilots ejecting right before crash at Michigan air show

Did Australian woman intentionally serve poisonous mushrooms?

Dwayne Wade opens up on life, legacy, and Hall of Fame

Tracy Morgan talks comedy special, dating and more

Nordstrom in Los Angeles ransacked by mob of nearly 50 people

Backstage look as Jonas Brothers kick off tour at Yankee Stadium

Simple kitchen hacks that save time and keep you healthy

Kelsea Ballerini on her new album: 'I'm moving forward'

Groundbreaking way soundwaves are being used to treat tremors

Selling your home? How to boost value without breaking the bank

Mother-daughter on their historic journey to space: 'So much peace'

Lazy day workouts you can do on your couch

Feeling lazy? These 7 products will do the work for you!

Lazy day binge watch: 'The Charter,' 'Physical,' 'The Bear,' more

Why being lazy can actually be good for you

How to pick the best produce and keep it fresh

Shop these back-to-school essentials for your kids

Desk vacuum, butter cutter, and other buzzy TikTok products to try

RHONY's Sai De Silva gives TODAY a tour of her Brooklyn home

Sheinelle Jones on the reason she plans to run the NYC Marathon

Here are new latest shows to add to your watchlist

Couple disagrees about music levels. Who’s in the wrong?

Chicken Paillard with basil pesto: Get Anne Burrell’s recipe

50 Cent talks Final Lap Tour, resiliency, crush on Helen Mirren

Why Justin Sylvester wants to date someone with TSA PreCheck

TODAY fans play book-themed guessing game for a prize!

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Simple kitchen hacks that save time and keep you healthy

Chicken Paillard with basil pesto: Get Anne Burrell’s recipe

Swordfish with caponata: Get chef Michael White's recipe!

Grilled pork chops with maple pecan butter: Get the recipe!

Second generation chef gives new life to beloved LA restaurant

Grilled Italian chicken BLAT: Get Matt Abdoo's recipe!

Grilled skirt steak sandwiches: Get the recipe

Bobby Flay makes seared scallops with avocado corn relish

Try these two breakfast recipes that you can make in a muffin tin

Bobby Flay gives simple solutions for summer grilling