Dwayne Wade opens up on life, legacy, and Hall of Fame
05:29
Nordstrom in Los Angeles ransacked by mob of nearly 50 people
00:30
Home explosion in Pennsylvania leaves 5 dead
02:05
Parents scramble as nationwide school bus driver shortage persists
02:31
Did Australian woman intentionally serve poisonous mushrooms?
02:29
Video shows pilots ejecting right before crash at Michigan air show
00:51
Police raid on small newspaper triggers questions over legality
01:39
Trump campaigns in Iowa as he faces likely fourth indictment
05:41
Hawaii official: Our focus is on the needs of the people of Maui
03:04
Maui residents return to devastated areas as death toll climbs
02:50
Meet the 16-year-old pickleball phenom who defies the stereotypes
03:18
Rhoda Karpatkin, longtime leader of Consumer Reports, dies at 93
02:21
Couple helps drive diversity into world of classical music
03:01
What’s behind the increased shark sightings this summer?
04:42
Damar Hamlin plays first NFL game since cardiac arrest on field
00:29
How will potential criminal trials affect voters in the 2024 election?
02:25
Trump visits Iowa State Fair as Georgia indictment looms
01:35
Thousands displaced on Maui in need of food and shelter
02:16
Hawaii’s Maui fire now the deadliest in modern US history
02:48
From 1996: Meet the man who invented a wearable computer
03:27
Trump campaigns in Iowa as he faces likely fourth indictment
05:41
Many of the Republican hopefuls visited the Iowa State Fair — including Donald Trump, ahead of a week expected to be dominated by the legal troubles that surround former President. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports and senior legal analyst Laura Jarrett provides insight for TODAY.Aug. 14, 2023
