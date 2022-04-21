IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 multitasking beauty, fashion and home finds we love — starting at $4

  • Royal family tweets picture of Queen Elizabeth at age 2

    00:29

  • Dylan Dreyer reveals who her dream 3rd Hour co-hosts would be

    05:14

  • How to protect your home against oil leaks

    04:34

  • Doctor weighs in on why some people should still wear masks

    03:43

  • Texas baseball game called off after pitcher tackles opponent

    00:39

  • Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick talks new chapter

    04:27

  • Jack Schlossberg reveals 5 Profile in Courage Awards recipients

    04:38

  • Soldier surprises 16-year-old brother at his high school

    00:52

  • Alec Baldwin attorneys claims new ‘Rust’ report exonerates him

    02:19

  • Inside ranchers’ efforts to save the American bison

    03:28

  • Royal family ‘hurt’ by Prince Harry’s comments, says royal expert

    03:52

  • Prince Harry's comments in TODAY exclusive draw strong reaction

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    Trump campaign ordered to pay $1.3M to Omarosa Manigault Newman

    00:27
  • UP NEXT

    Florida Senate passes bill to revoke Disney’s special status

    00:33

  • Severe weather threat in middle of US puts 9 million at risk

    00:53

  • Wildfire in Arizona grows to nearly 20,000 acres

    00:25

  • Putin says Mariupol is controlled by the Russian army

    02:26

  • Army parachutists trigger false alarm, evacuation at US Capitol

    02:44

  • United Airlines CEO: ‘Very unlikely’ mask mandates return on planes

    05:11

  • Justice Department appeals judge's ruling that lifted mask mandate

    02:22

TODAY

Trump campaign ordered to pay $1.3M to Omarosa Manigault Newman

00:27

An arbitrator has ordered Donald Trump’s presidential campaign to pay $1.3 million in legal fees to Omarosa Manigault Newman. The Trump campaign unsuccessfully sued her over a book about her tenure as a White House adviser.April 21, 2022

Trump loses case against Omarosa Manigault Newman, who wrote tell-all White House book

  • UP NEXT

    Royal family tweets picture of Queen Elizabeth at age 2

    00:29

  • Dylan Dreyer reveals who her dream 3rd Hour co-hosts would be

    05:14

  • How to protect your home against oil leaks

    04:34

  • Doctor weighs in on why some people should still wear masks

    03:43

  • Texas baseball game called off after pitcher tackles opponent

    00:39

  • Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick talks new chapter

    04:27

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All