Trump campaign ‘had a good night’ at VP debate, Rich Lowry says

Rich Lowry, editor of the conservative National Review, tells TODAY that Vice President Mike Pence “had a really good night” in Wednesday’s vice presidential debate despite being on the defense on the coronavirus, particularly when he pressed Harris on the possibility of packing the Supreme Court. But former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill says she thinks Harris “showed she belongs on the stage” and jokes that she “reminded the American people how annoying it is when a man constantly interrupts you,”