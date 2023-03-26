IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Trump blasts prosecutors at first rally of 2024 campaign

01:28

Former president Donald Trump held his first rally for his 2024 presidential campaign in Waco, Texas where he addressed the swirling federal and state investigations around him. NBC's Vaughn Hillyard reports for Sunday TODAY.March 26, 2023

