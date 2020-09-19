Trump, Biden react to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Donald Trump, who appeared to learn about the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg while on the campaign trail, says “whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life.” While reflecting on the news of her passing, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says “the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will act to fill the vacancy. NBC’s Geoff Bennett reports for Weekend TODAY.