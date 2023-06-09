IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump indicted on 7 counts in classified documents investigation

    How Paris Olympics aim to go green, reduce carbon emissions

Trump indicted on 7 counts in classified documents investigation

02:37

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on seven federal charges tied to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. He has been ordered to appear at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. NBC's Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.June 9, 2023

