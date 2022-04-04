Trump backs Sarah Palin in her bid for Alaska congressional seat
Former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin is jumping back into national politics, announcing over the weekend that she’s running for Alaska’s U.S. House Seat. Palin is one of 51 candidates on the ballot for the special election, and has already been endorsed by former president Donald Trump.April 4, 2022
