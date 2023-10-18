IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Insider tips to avoid scams and the latest consumer news on Consumer Confidential

  • Learn the inspiring story behind Sweet Loren's cookie dough

    04:48

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Oct. 18, 2023

    01:23

  • Bobby Flay mourns the loss of his beloved cat Nacho

    02:57

  • Why hitting the snooze button might be good for your health

    03:15

  • Joran van der Sloot expected to accept plea deal

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Trump attorneys appeal gag order in election interference case

    00:25
  • UP NEXT

    See how Amazon is using new robots to deliver orders even faster

    04:20

  • Latest consumer trends and warnings about A.I scams | Consumer Confidential

    25:03

  • Prosecutors want to recharge Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting

    04:48

  • Jim Jordan comes up short in first vote to become speaker

    05:03

  • Who’s behind the deadly hospital explosion in Gaza?

    02:49

  • Protests erupt after explosion levels hospital in Gaza

    02:40

  • Biden addresses Israel-Hamas crisis after arriving in Tel Aviv

    02:43

  • Bobby Flay talks about his cat Nacho: 'I love him so much'

    00:49

  • See a first trailer for 'The Disappearance Of Shere Hite'

    00:52

  • X-wing fighter used in ‘Star Wars’ sells for more than $3M

    00:54

  • Murdaugh family home is back on the market for $1.95 million

    00:26

  • Landlord accused of stabbing 6-year-old charged with hate crimes

    02:41

  • Mother of woman in Hamas hostage video speaks out

    01:26

  • Alan Hamel shares what Suzanne Somers’ final days were like

    07:41

Trump attorneys appeal gag order in election interference case

00:25

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump are appealing a gag order placed on him this week in his federal election interference case, which banned him from publicly attacking witnesses, prosecutors and staff involved in the case.Oct. 18, 2023

  • Learn the inspiring story behind Sweet Loren's cookie dough

    04:48

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Oct. 18, 2023

    01:23

  • Bobby Flay mourns the loss of his beloved cat Nacho

    02:57

  • Why hitting the snooze button might be good for your health

    03:15

  • Joran van der Sloot expected to accept plea deal

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Trump attorneys appeal gag order in election interference case

    00:25
  • UP NEXT

    See how Amazon is using new robots to deliver orders even faster

    04:20

  • Latest consumer trends and warnings about A.I scams | Consumer Confidential

    25:03

  • Prosecutors want to recharge Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting

    04:48

  • Jim Jordan comes up short in first vote to become speaker

    05:03

  • Who’s behind the deadly hospital explosion in Gaza?

    02:49

  • Protests erupt after explosion levels hospital in Gaza

    02:40

  • Biden addresses Israel-Hamas crisis after arriving in Tel Aviv

    02:43

  • Bobby Flay talks about his cat Nacho: 'I love him so much'

    00:49

  • See a first trailer for 'The Disappearance Of Shere Hite'

    00:52

  • X-wing fighter used in ‘Star Wars’ sells for more than $3M

    00:54

  • Murdaugh family home is back on the market for $1.95 million

    00:26

  • Landlord accused of stabbing 6-year-old charged with hate crimes

    02:41

  • Mother of woman in Hamas hostage video speaks out

    01:26

  • Alan Hamel shares what Suzanne Somers’ final days were like

    07:41
Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Protests erupt after explosion levels hospital in Gaza

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Who’s behind the deadly hospital explosion in Gaza?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Biden addresses Israel-Hamas crisis after arriving in Tel Aviv

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Prosecutors want to recharge Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jim Jordan comes up short in first vote to become speaker

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See how Amazon is using new robots to deliver orders even faster

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Trump attorneys appeal gag order in election interference case

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Joran van der Sloot expected to accept plea deal

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Halloween costumes you can pull from your closet

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Learn the inspiring story behind Sweet Loren's cookie dough

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Halloween costumes you can pull from your closet

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Learn the inspiring story behind Sweet Loren's cookie dough

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See Good Housekeeping’s Kitchen Gear Awards winners

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Students and puppies are sharing a classroom — with big benefits

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How thinking positively about aging can help you live longer

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Barry Manilow remembers Suzanne Somers: ‘I’ll miss her forever’

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Chicken scarpariello with sausage and potatoes: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop NewBeauty’s top products from their Reader’s Choice Awards

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to avoid scams and credit card fraud this holiday season

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares apple pumpkin dip recipe

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Erin Andrews talks motherhood, whether she'll have another baby

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See Jada Pinkett Smith reunite with 'surrogate mother' Debbie Allen

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jada Pinkett Smith on reactions to her headline-making interviews

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Millie Bobby Brown on Jake Bongiovi encouraging her to be 'loud'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Heather McMahan talks new comedy special that honors late father

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Issa Rae talks new media company, Paris Fashion Week and more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Madonna kicks of Celebration tour in London following health scare

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See Hoda & Jenna surprise Kelly Clarkson with a tub of queso

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hoda and Jenna face off in National Dessert Day duel!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these DIY Halloween décor ideas to get into spooky season

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Chicken scarpariello with sausage and potatoes: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Roast chicken breast with hazelnut pesto: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares apple pumpkin dip recipe

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Joy Bauer hosts a Super Food Super Quiz with TODAY anchors

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Pretzel challah bagel dogs and buffalo tater tots: Get these recipes!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Mexican-style street corn and mushroom queso: Get the recipes

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hoda & Jenna enroll in a cheese bootcamp: See how they fare!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Giada De Laurentiis shows how to make an easy layer-free lasagna

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Pecan-smoked beer can chicken tacos: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these healthier fall desserts with super food ingredients