Learn the inspiring story behind Sweet Loren's cookie dough
04:48
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Oct. 18, 2023
01:23
Bobby Flay mourns the loss of his beloved cat Nacho
02:57
Why hitting the snooze button might be good for your health
03:15
Joran van der Sloot expected to accept plea deal
02:22
Now Playing
Trump attorneys appeal gag order in election interference case
00:25
UP NEXT
See how Amazon is using new robots to deliver orders even faster
04:20
Latest consumer trends and warnings about A.I scams | Consumer Confidential
25:03
Prosecutors want to recharge Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting
04:48
Jim Jordan comes up short in first vote to become speaker
05:03
Who’s behind the deadly hospital explosion in Gaza?
02:49
Protests erupt after explosion levels hospital in Gaza
02:40
Biden addresses Israel-Hamas crisis after arriving in Tel Aviv
02:43
Bobby Flay talks about his cat Nacho: 'I love him so much'
00:49
See a first trailer for 'The Disappearance Of Shere Hite'
00:52
X-wing fighter used in ‘Star Wars’ sells for more than $3M
00:54
Murdaugh family home is back on the market for $1.95 million
00:26
Landlord accused of stabbing 6-year-old charged with hate crimes
02:41
Mother of woman in Hamas hostage video speaks out
01:26
Alan Hamel shares what Suzanne Somers’ final days were like
07:41
Trump attorneys appeal gag order in election interference case
00:25
Create your free profile or log in to save this video
Copied
Copied
Attorneys for former President Donald Trump are appealing a gag order placed on him this week in his federal election interference case, which banned him from publicly attacking witnesses, prosecutors and staff involved in the case.Oct. 18, 2023
Learn the inspiring story behind Sweet Loren's cookie dough
04:48
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Oct. 18, 2023
01:23
Bobby Flay mourns the loss of his beloved cat Nacho
02:57
Why hitting the snooze button might be good for your health
03:15
Joran van der Sloot expected to accept plea deal
02:22
Now Playing
Trump attorneys appeal gag order in election interference case
00:25
UP NEXT
See how Amazon is using new robots to deliver orders even faster
04:20
Latest consumer trends and warnings about A.I scams | Consumer Confidential
25:03
Prosecutors want to recharge Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting
04:48
Jim Jordan comes up short in first vote to become speaker
05:03
Who’s behind the deadly hospital explosion in Gaza?
02:49
Protests erupt after explosion levels hospital in Gaza
02:40
Biden addresses Israel-Hamas crisis after arriving in Tel Aviv
02:43
Bobby Flay talks about his cat Nacho: 'I love him so much'
00:49
See a first trailer for 'The Disappearance Of Shere Hite'
00:52
X-wing fighter used in ‘Star Wars’ sells for more than $3M
00:54
Murdaugh family home is back on the market for $1.95 million
00:26
Landlord accused of stabbing 6-year-old charged with hate crimes
02:41
Mother of woman in Hamas hostage video speaks out
01:26
Alan Hamel shares what Suzanne Somers’ final days were like