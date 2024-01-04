Trump appeals Colorado ballot ineligibility ruling to Supreme Court

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's story is told in a new way in children's book
With the Iowa caucus just 11 days away, former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling in Colorado that banned him from the state's primary ballot. He is also appealing a similar decision in Maine. NBC’s Garrett Hake reports for TODAY.Jan. 4, 2024
