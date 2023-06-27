IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

New audio: Trump appears to discuss doc he didn’t declassify

02:35

In newly surfaced audio obtained by CNN, former President Donald Trump appears to acknowledge he knowingly held onto a “highly confidential” Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.June 27, 2023

Judge in Trump docs case denies special counsel's request to keep list of 84 witnesses under wraps

