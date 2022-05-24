IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia reportedly now controls about 20% of Ukraine

    02:08

  • Biden doubles down on controversial Taiwan comments

    01:55
    Trump and Pence clash over Georgia Primary endorsements

    02:29
    Russian troops push into Donbas, Ukraine’s coal mining region

    02:31

  • Biden says US will defend Taiwan militarily if China were to invade

    01:54

  • Why political ads demonize over inform

    03:47

  • Biden arrives in Japan, attempts conversation with Kim Jong Un

    02:17

  • Biden visits South Korean leader amid threats from Kim Jong-Un

    02:09

  • Pete Williams to retire from NBC News after nearly 30 years

    01:16

  • Horrors inside Mariupol show stunning toll of war

    02:43

  • Future of Title 42, set to expire in 3 days, remains uncertain

    01:31

  • Secret Service agents return to US after alleged drunken incident

    01:42

  • Hunter Biden rep says his $2M tax bill has been paid off

    02:41

  • Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost formula supply

    02:08

  • Congress holds UFO hearing, unveils never-before-seen videos

    01:45

  • Finland, Sweden officially submit applications to join NATO

    02:22

  • Biden calls for stricter gun laws, condemns racial hatred in Buffalo

    02:07

  • Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary: Oz, McCormick race for victory

    03:05

  • Biden and Bezos spar over inflation, taxing the rich

    00:30

  • Congress to hold public hearings on UFOs for first time in 50 years

    01:52

TODAY

Trump and Pence clash over Georgia Primary endorsements

02:29

It’s Primary Day in five states with all eyes on Georgia’s high-stakes race for governor. The clash on the Republican side is pitting former President Trump against former Vice President Mike Pence, who is openly campaigning against the Trump-backed candidate. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.May 24, 2022

