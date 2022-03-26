Trump and his children agree to sit for depositions in marketing fraud suit
Former president Donald Trump and his adult children have agreed to sit for depositions in a fraudulent marketing suit later this year. The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2018 by investors who say the family conned them into making bad investments in businesses the Trumps promoted.March 26, 2022
