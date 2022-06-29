IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Trump aggressively tried to join rioters at Capitol, former aide says

07:35

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee in a last-minute hearing that then-President Trump pushed to join the crowd of his supporters at the Capitol, some of whom he knew were armed, and allegedly said, “They’re not here to hurt me.” Hutchinson also testified the former president got physical with the Secret Service when they refused. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.June 29, 2022

