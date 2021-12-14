Truck driver sentenced to 110 years in crash that killed 4
A truck driver who crashed into stopped traffic in Colorado two years ago, killing four people, was sentenced Monday to 110 years in prison. In October, he was found guilty on four counts of vehicular manslaughter and other charges.Dec. 14, 2021
