Trooper who saved runners from drunk driver speaks out: It was instinct

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck is being hailed as a hero after risking her life to save a group of runners from a suspected drunk driver. Schuck crashed her patrol SUV into the drunk driver to block the hundreds of runners. Schuck tells NBC’s Kerry Sanders, “It was ultimately instinct because I knew I was the last line of defense.” Schuck is now recovering from her injuries. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.March 11, 2022