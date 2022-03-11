IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

  • As local power company cuts street lights, community turns to solar

    05:14

  • Plan your spring break getaway with these important travel tips

    02:52

  • TODAY remembers NBC News director Matt Schindler who has died at 91

    00:49

  • Ukrainian refugees find safety and compassion in Poland

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Trooper who saved runners from drunk driver speaks out: It was instinct

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    Jussie Smollett has emotional outburst after hate crime hoax sentencing

    02:10

  • Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor who played Luis for 45 years dies at 81

    00:36

  • North Korea latests tests were intercontinental ballistic missile system: US officials

    00:31

  • TSA extends mask mandate on public transportation until April 18th

    00:22

  • MLB owners and players reach labor agreement

    02:44

  • Powerful winter storm takes aim at millions on East Coast

    01:10

  • Record inflation, rising gas prices put growing strain on Americans

    02:26

  • US, allies reportedly set to revoke Russia’s favored trade status

    01:59

  • Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv

    02:31

  • Kristin Crowley becomes Los Angeles' first female fire chief: 'It feels amazing'

    04:21

  • Kelly Rizzo shares new tribute to Bob Saget 2 months after death

    02:23

  • Hoda and Jenna welcomed by big crowd in New Orleans!

    02:07

  • Tattoo artist shares 'beautiful' pencil sketches of TODAY hosts

    01:21

  • Ukrainian mothers share reality of war using their cell phones

    02:42

  • Giant Joro spiders expected to invade the East Coast this spring

    02:58

TODAY

Trooper who saved runners from drunk driver speaks out: It was instinct

02:29

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck is being hailed as a hero after risking her life to save a group of runners from a suspected drunk driver. Schuck crashed her patrol SUV into the drunk driver to block the hundreds of runners. Schuck tells NBC’s Kerry Sanders, “It was ultimately instinct because I knew I was the last line of defense.” Schuck is now recovering from her injuries. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.March 11, 2022

  • As local power company cuts street lights, community turns to solar

    05:14

  • Plan your spring break getaway with these important travel tips

    02:52

  • TODAY remembers NBC News director Matt Schindler who has died at 91

    00:49

  • Ukrainian refugees find safety and compassion in Poland

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Trooper who saved runners from drunk driver speaks out: It was instinct

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    Jussie Smollett has emotional outburst after hate crime hoax sentencing

    02:10

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All