Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test

Tristan Thompson has made a public apology to Khloe Kardashian after confirming that he fathered a child with another woman during their relationship. “You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” his statement reads in part. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager open up about their feelings about posting apologies online. “A public apology is for the public,” Hoda says.Jan. 4, 2022