Illinois judge who reversed rape conviction removed from bench
03:22
Consumers shop for cheaper brands and knockoffs amid inflation
03:07
Trial date finally expected to be set in Idaho college murders case
03:32
Alabama legislators work to give immunity to IVF clinics, patients
02:30
Lawmakers scramble to stop partial government shutdown
01:56
Biden wins Michigan but 'uncommitted' voters make strong showing
02:44
Texas fire burning near nuclear weapons plant forces evacuations
03:23
Pope Francis reportedly taken to Rome hospital for diagnostic tests
02:01
How AI-generated books are impersonating real authors
04:41
Odysseus sends back first images before expected demise
00:32
Date set for Alec Baldwin's trial in deadly 'Rust' movie set shooting
00:30
Wendy's considers surge pricing: Will other fast food chains follow?
03:43
Sons of couple missing after alleged yacht hijacking speak out
02:31
Norovirus outbreak in US: How to avoid it, symptoms to look out for
02:29
Bodycam video sheds light on deadly Lakewood Church shooting
02:24
Biden says temporary ceasefire in Gaza could come next week
02:01
Michigan primary 2024: Voters head to polls in key swing state
02:34
Record warmth climbs to summer-like temperatures in South
03:16
US airman dies after lighting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy
00:36
Airfare, security and AI: Tips for traveling in 2024
04:29
Trial date finally expected to be set in Idaho college murders case
03:32
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, is due back in court Wednesday for a hearing that could reveal when he will stand trial. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.Feb. 28, 2024
