IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Touch-activated bracelets, floral sculptures and more gifts mom will love

  • TODAY celebrates longtime employee Jerry Ullrich’s retirement

    03:28

  • Kansas police investigating possible water cooler contamination

    00:26

  • A first-hand look at the effect the war is having on Ukrainian kids

    02:07

  • Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage, Jason Sudeikis responds

    02:11

  • 'Ukraine is a slaughterhouse,' Amal Clooney tells United Nations

    02:27

  • Halyna Hutchins' husband slams release of police bodycam video

    02:41

  • $473 million Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

    00:46

  • Texas baseball team injured in charter bus accident

    00:18

  • Disney says Florida can't lift its special status until $1B debt is paid

    00:31

  • Chilly temps put 19 million under freeze alerts until Friday

    01:15

  • Judge blocks Biden from lifting pandemic restriction at US border

    00:29

  • Putin warns of ‘lightning fast’ response to foreign interference

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    Trevor Reed's parents speak out on their son's release from Russia

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    Moderna seeks emergency use for vaccine for kids under 5

    03:57

  • Stephanie Gosk shares bike accident story, highlights helmet safety

    04:45

  • 3-month-old kidnapped baby Brandon Cuellar reunited with family

    00:39

  • US Marine veteran Trevor Reed released from Russian prison

    00:29

  • South Korea to begin building a floating city for 12,000 people

    00:25

  • Gunfire sends little leaguers and parents scrambling for cover

    02:06

  • Daily aspirin for heart health has ‘no net benefit,’ says task force

    00:36

TODAY

Trevor Reed's parents speak out on their son's release from Russia

02:33

Former Marine Trevor Reed is back on U.S. soil Thursday after being detained in Russia for nearly three years. Now new details are emerging about the dramatic prisoner exchange that secured his freedom, as well as drawing attention to the fate of other Americans still detained in Russia. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.April 28, 2022

Trevor Reed back in the US as new details are revealed from prisoner exchange with Russia

  • UP NEXT

    TODAY celebrates longtime employee Jerry Ullrich’s retirement

    03:28

  • Kansas police investigating possible water cooler contamination

    00:26

  • A first-hand look at the effect the war is having on Ukrainian kids

    02:07

  • Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage, Jason Sudeikis responds

    02:11

  • 'Ukraine is a slaughterhouse,' Amal Clooney tells United Nations

    02:27

  • Halyna Hutchins' husband slams release of police bodycam video

    02:41

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All