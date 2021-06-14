Trevor Reed’s family hopes for his release from Russia following COVID-19 diagnosis

The parents of Trevor Reed, a former Marine imprisoned in Russia who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, hope that President Biden will push for his release from Russia. Speaking with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Joey Reed says that his son and fellow prisoner Paul Whelan “both pleaded not guilty because they’re innocent.” Paula Reed agrees: “There was no one injured and there really was no crime.” They say they are open to a prisoner exchange with Russia to free their son: “We don’t care how he comes home,” Joey says.