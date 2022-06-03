IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

How to be chic in white this summer from trousers to accessories

04:17

It’s official: You can break out those white jeans and sundresses again! Rajni Jacques, the global head of fashion and beauty at Snapchat, joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager with ways to add a little pizzazz to your look.June 3, 2022

4 flattering ways to wear white this summer, according to a style expert

