IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Refresh your home for spring with up to 80% off bedding, towel sets and more

  • Now Playing

    Trendy products to make your life easier, from a cleaning ball to 2-in-1 broom

    04:28
  • UP NEXT

    Step into spring with these refreshing new products

    05:34

  • Bold colors, pleated maxi skirts, and more new trends for Spring

    02:54

  • How rising oil prices could affect thousands of products

    03:52

  • Products from women-owned businesses making a difference

    04:52

  • Sweater vests, pearls, bucket hats and other current trends to try

    04:22

  • How to get a last-minute deal on spring break destinations

    04:15

  • Books to add your reading list in March

    03:41

  • From pet beds to turtleneck sweaters: Check out these bestsellers

    03:36

  • These products make getting ready in the morning easier

    05:18

  • Get green in the kitchen with these storage ideas

    03:58

  • Former police detective shares simple tips for securing your home

    05:17

  • What to buy in March – and what to skip

    03:49

  • How to strengthen your beauty routine with products for skin, hair and nails

    04:00

  • Best beauty buys from black-owned businesses

    03:56

  • What is a sluffer? Inside the new footwear trend

    04:46

  • ‘Shop All Day’: ‘Behind the Brand,’ featuring an interview with Emma Grede from Good American, SKIMS and Safely

    25:03

  • Behind the brands whose products we love

    04:40

  • How to style 2 items from the ‘90s in 3 new ways

    03:54

  • Deals on innovative beauty product to boost your morning routine

    04:36

TODAY

Trendy products to make your life easier, from a cleaning ball to 2-in-1 broom

04:28

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with products that will make even the messiest spring cleaning go by smoothly, including the Sauberkugel cleaning ball, the VaBroom 2-in-1 sweeper. She also shows off buzzworthy products in fashion and beauty, including a must-have Dior lip oil.March 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trendy products to make your life easier, from a cleaning ball to 2-in-1 broom

    04:28
  • UP NEXT

    Step into spring with these refreshing new products

    05:34

  • Bold colors, pleated maxi skirts, and more new trends for Spring

    02:54

  • How rising oil prices could affect thousands of products

    03:52

  • Products from women-owned businesses making a difference

    04:52

  • Sweater vests, pearls, bucket hats and other current trends to try

    04:22

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All