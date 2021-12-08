Trendsday Wednesday dish: BTS are taking time off ‘to recharge’
It’s Trendsday Wednesday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, and Justin Sylvester joins Jenna Bush Hager with some big boy band news: K-pop superstars BTS are taking time off to recharge. He also talks about why stars such as John Legend like Las Vegas residencies so much: “They don’t want to be on the road anymore.”Dec. 8, 2021
