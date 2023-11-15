How treatment for hearing loss can help reduce risk of dementia
How treatment for hearing loss can help reduce risk of dementia
Getting treatment for hearing loss, such as hearing aids, could help protect your brain against Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, according to a new study. Maria Shriver reports for TODAY.Nov. 15, 2023
