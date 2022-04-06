IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get up to 87% off jewelry, wireless earbuds and more Steals & Deals for Mother’s Day

  • UP NEXT

    Bobby Rydell, ’60s teen idol, dies age 79

    02:17

  • Sibling TikTok duo breaks down stereotypes of autism

    07:45

  • Normani teases what fans can expect from her solo album

    03:51

  • Thomas Rhett on what his kids think of his music: They’re super critical

    06:01

  • Helen Mirren talks new movie ‘The Duke’, overcoming anxieties

    07:50

  • Do you ever feel like an imposter? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    04:09

  • Olivia Rodrigo drops one of her Grammy awards on the red carpet

    00:40

  • Thomas Rhett talks about his new album, his kids

    02:49

  • Mariska Hargitay posts sweet shout-out for Chris Meloni’s birthday

    00:54

  • Behind the scenes of Fallon and Kimmel’s April Fool’s prank

    01:20

  • See first trailer for Sex Pistols series ‘Pistol’

    01:06

  • Deaf engineers at Snapchat unveil new tech to translate, teach ASL

    03:44

  • Britney Spears confirms she is a writing a memoir

    00:43

  • Harrison Ford to star in new Apple TV+ comedy ‘Shrinking’

    00:42

  • Spring Cha-Ching: New mom plays trivia game to win money

    02:16

  • Mayim Bialik on ‘As They Made Us’ and ‘Jeopardy!’

    09:38

  • Who wore it best? Fashion recap from the 2022 Grammys

    05:08

  • Q&A TODAY: How did Dylan Dreyer’s parents come up with her name?

    04:16

  • 5 new book releases to read this April

    04:00

  • Alison Brie on ‘Roar,’ ‘Mad Men,’ running lines with Dave Franco

    04:13

TODAY

Treat mom for Mother’s day with these gifts: Necklaces, bags, more

04:56

Lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin joins TODAY with great gift ideas for Mother’s Day. The products include cinch bags, initial necklaces, cashmere wrap scarves, bralettes, personalized stationary gift sets and wireless earbuds.April 6, 2022

Shop the show here!

  • UP NEXT

    Bobby Rydell, ’60s teen idol, dies age 79

    02:17

  • Sibling TikTok duo breaks down stereotypes of autism

    07:45

  • Normani teases what fans can expect from her solo album

    03:51

  • Thomas Rhett on what his kids think of his music: They’re super critical

    06:01

  • Helen Mirren talks new movie ‘The Duke’, overcoming anxieties

    07:50

  • Do you ever feel like an imposter? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    04:09

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All